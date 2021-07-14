Horry County flood ordinance approved; minor change after Garden City business spoke up

CONWAY — Horry County's flood ordinance is now a reality throughout the county, but with one change after outcry from some Garden City business owners.

The substantial damage and substantial improvement section of the ordinance will remain at 50 percent over five years.

Substantial damage and substantial improvement is the amount a person’s home or business can be repaired or damaged before adopting new flood standards. Homes or businesses built before flood restrictions or that weren’t in a flood zone at purchase might not follow current or future flood ordinances.

Previously the ordinance wanted to change the category to 48 percent over 10 years.

But after Garden City business owners like Gairy Nichols, who owns Dunes Realty, spoke out against the change, Horry County Council decided to change the ordinance after Councilmember Tyler Servant proposed an amendment.

Nichols' concerns come from the 10 years of cumulative damage part as he felt it could have an impact on business owners’ ability to maintain their properties.

April O’Leary, leader of the grassroots political group Horry County Rising, said she wasn't surprised with the change to substantial damage and improvement and was happy with the ordinance.

Under the new ordinance the following changes will take affect:

Freeboards will be raised to three feet in special hazard flood areas.

Restricts critical facilities such as hospitals from being built in 100- or 500-year flood zones.

Coastal A Zones would be held to a higher standard and need to meet the exact requirements as V- Zones.

When dealing with wetland fill, compensatory storage will be used.

Along with the FEMA flood maps, the county will adopt supplemental flood zones.

Additionally, the new FEMA flood zone maps will take place December 16, Planning Director David Jordan said.

Click here to read more about these specific changes:

The ordinance passed unanimously except for Servant and Councilmember Al Allen who were not present for the flood ordinance vote during the July 13 meeting.

"This is a really good ordinance we've got," Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. "This has been a great night for Horry County, we had two great ordinances passed."

The second ordinance Gardner referred to was the approval of impact fees for new development in the county.