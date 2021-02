LITTLE RIVER — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a submerged vehicle in Little River on Monday morning.

HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said crews were dispatched to a vehicle recovery at 7:12 a.m. on the 3000 block of Fairway Drive.

HCFR’s dive team was deployed to help towing crews attached the vehicle, Casey said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating.