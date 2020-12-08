Horry County ends all local mining regulations after months of debate; DHEC now in control

HORRY COUNTY — Horry County is officially out of the mining regulation business and statewide regulations will now dictate where a mine can operate in the unincorporated areas.

After losing a lawsuit filed by the mining industry in recent months, Horry County leaders have debated what its role in regulating the mining industry should be.

On Tuesday council took the final vote on three ordinances to approve removing mining from zoning laws, the comprehensive land use plan and stormwater regulations.

Each ordinance was approved 8 to 3. Council members Gary Loftus, Harold Worley and Danny Hardee voted against the changes.

The lawsuit that sparked the policy changes was the Red Bluff Mine having the appropriate zoning code and state permits to dig, but wasn’t allowed to open due to Horry County Council denying a localized permit. The county was sued as a result.

A federal court struck down Horry County’s ability to have a localized mining permit, but did not order the county to remove mining from zoning laws.

Since the third reading of these ordinances was on the consent agenda — a list of items all voted on at once to save time — no debate was expected to be held.

Still, Loftus moved that the ordinances be debated a third time and the ordinances were opened up for discussion. At a prior meeting, Loftus opposed giving up local zoning control over the industry and took the opportunity to make his case once more on Tuesday.

“I understand we’ve had a workshop, we’ve had public input, yet I think we need to take a very, very close look at something we are about to do that will be hard to turn around if it doesn’t work out right,” Loftus said. “We are giving a blank check to the mining industry ... and we are depending on DHEC to regulate it.”

He added DHEC has its criteria and that doesn’t necessarily align with the values of Horry County. Then he acknowledged mining is a necessary industry, but thought the decision was too large of a step and favored the mining industry.

Loftus moved that the vote be deferred to Jan. 19, a motion that failed, 8-3.

Tuesday’s decision does not mean Horry County is now a haven for miners looking to dig anywhere without regulation or oversight. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has extensive regulations on mining and must issue permits before any digging can begin. Still council members against the changes questioned DHEC’s ability to stop mines in unfavorable locations.

Numerous environmental advocates reminded Horry County that DHEC allows for local governments to have zoning laws to regulate mining. Concerns included mines operating too close to important waterways, a lack of local resident input and questions about DHEC’s capacity to actively monitor mining.

DHEC inspects the mines and requires regular reports on several different environmental impacts. In addition, as advocates of the mining industry have argued, it wouldn’t make sense economically or practically to mine a vast majority of the land in Horry County.

Councilmember Johnny Vaught said he got a notification from DHEC about a mine coming to his district and he felt the state agency’s process was sufficient. He instructed the county administrator to let each council member know when a mine is proposed.

“I think we got to give this thing a chance,” Vaught said. “As soon as you get a notification about this, register it and talk to your people.”