Horry County elected officials will not step down despite calls for their resignation

HORRY COUNTY — Despite calls for resignation over the rally-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol, elected officials in the area say they will not be stepping down from their positions.

A local group, Citizens Against Domestic Terrorism, met in Conway on Friday afternoon, demanding leaders, including Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones, who attended the rally in Washington D.C., and Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson, to resign. Following the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Richardson stated what Jones did in her spare time is up to her.

"I was nowhere near Washington," Richardson said. "They're coming after me because I’m a Republican. They are trying to get me to resign and that’s not going to happen.

"I’m going to continue to work hard for the people of Horry County like I do every day. It really kind of surprised me."

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Jones said Saturday she stands by her statement to not resign and will not waiver.

On Tuesday, Jones, who temporarily deleted her campaign Facebook page, posted the following statement: "Let me first say that this will be the last time I speak on this matter. I do not understand why I am still having to address this. I went to a Rally in Washington DC to support President Donald J Trump. I am a conservative Republican and I have supported President Donald J Trump since the day he filed to run for office. I still support him. I have never participated in any violence and I believe that anyone who participated in any violence at the Capitol that day should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I did not witness any violence. I will make no apologies for exercising my First Amendment right as a United States Citizen. I am the Horry County Treasurer and it is time to get back to the people’s business. I will continue to serve the Horry County Citizens and Taxpayers to the best of my ability. It is no secret that Team Treasurer is one of the best functioning departments in Horry County and the State of South Carolina. For those who don’t understand let me say this one more time. I will NOT resign. THE END."

It was during a press conference Friday that the Georgetown chapter of the NAACP and local Democrat Party also called for the resignation of Richardson, pointing to his public support of Jones on Facebook, and other elected officials including Rep. Tom Rice and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.