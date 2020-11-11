You are the owner of this article.
Horry County deputy coroner, woman charged with murder in missing persons case

  Updated
Deputy Coroner Murder

Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell, 37, and Meagan Marie Jackson, 35, have been charged with murder in connection to a missing persons case.

MYRTLE BEACH — Christopher Allen Dontell, a deputy coroner with the Horry County coroner’s office, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Gregory Vincent Rice, who has been missing since early October.

Meagan Marie Jackson, 35, also faces charges of murder in connection with the incident.

Dontell, 37,  and Jackson were arrested Wednesday morning after an extensive investigation by members of the Horry County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Rice was reported missing on Oct. 5.

At that time, Rice was believed to have been heard from three days earlier. In the following days, multiple bloodhound searches were conducted and search warrants served in an effort to locate Rice.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2020, a body was discovered that was determined to be that of Rice.

Both Dontell and Jackson were taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where they remain.

Dontell has been employed by the coroner's office for two and a half years, according to officials. 

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Coroner Robert Edge released the following statement.

“On or about October 5 my Chief Deputy, Tamara Willard, was briefed on the disappearance of Greg Rice by HCPD and informed that Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell would be questioned with regard to the investigation. Permission was given to examine Chris Dontell’s county phone and vehicle at that time.

"On October 23 Chris Dontell was informed by HCPD that he was officially under investigation in this disappearance at which point he was suspended immediately from Horry County Coroner’s Office (through verbal interaction), denied access to all county property and promptly removed from the call schedule.

"On Monday November 9, Mr. Dontell was terminated from Horry County Coroner’s Office, due to the nature of this ongoing investigation nothing further will be released from this office. Please direct all questions to HCPD.”

Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore said no further information would be provided on what, if anything, was found on Dontell’s county cellphone.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

