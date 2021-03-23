Horry County Council chairman facing 6 ethics complaints; August hearing scheduled

CONWAY — Facing six counts of ethics complaints, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner is expected to appear in August for a formal hearing over allegedly failing to disclose campaign contributions and accepting campaign contributions in excess of $1,000, according to documents from the state Ethics Commission.

Gardner received a notice of hearing from the commission March 18. He will have to appear Aug. 19 in Columbia for a formal hearing.

The six complaints state he allegedly failed to disclose:

A $20,000 loan from Anderson State Bank on his 2018 pre-election campaign disclosure report.

Failed to disclose a $50,000 loan from Anderson State Bank in his Oct. 10, 2018, quarterly campaign disclosure report.

Failed to disclose a $1,200 contribution from Randy Beverly on his April 10, 2019, quarterly campaign disclosure report.

Failed to disclose an $8,700 contribution from Luke Barefoot on his July 10, 2018, quarterly campaign disclosure report.

Two counts of accepting a campaign contribution of more than $1,000.

Gardner said he was not aware of the notice and the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach's attempt to reach him are what notified him of the complaints.

"Obviously it was an administrative error, but I'm supposed to be the captain of the ship, so I'll take responsibility for it," Gardner said. "You know what's important is that everything's been taken care of, the ship is straight now. But the commission is going to impose a fine — I don't know what the fine will be but whatever it is, we'll work on paying it back and we'll move forward."

William Martin, who filed the complaint against Gardner, told The Post and Courier he could not comment, adding he has been advised by the S.C. State Ethics Commission and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to not comment on the case.

SLED does not have an open investigation into Gardner at this time, said Tommy Crosby, a spokesperson for SLED.

SLED will typically receive a request from an official entity, like a law enforcement agency, state agency or elected official to do an independent criminal investigation, according to Crosby. This would include the S.C. Ethics Commission.

Meghan Walker, spokesperson for the S.C. Ethics Commission, said once a complaint is filed, it starts an investigation. A notice of hearing in the case has to be presented to their commissioners for probable cause.

Six commissioners have to agree for probable cause to be found.

Once a hearing is set, the respondent can choose to defend themselves, with or without a lawyer or settle with what is called a "consent order."

If the respondent is found guilty they could face a maximum fine of up to $2,000 for each count.

Gardner said he does not plan to settle with a consent order.

Gardner, a well-known attorney with an office in Conway, was elected as chairman in 2018 and intends to run for re-election in 2022, according to a recent interview with the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach.

According to Gardner, his 2018 run for council was focused on public safety and says he has held true to his campaign promises.

"I said a lot of things that I was going to try to do, and the first year they were all done," Gardner said. "I can't stress enough — I'm not a politician — but I don't know any politicians that got things done like they said they were going to do. And I can't take all the credit for it. It was a combination of everybody working to make things better."

Hannah Strong contributed from Myrtle Beach.