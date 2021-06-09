Horry and Georgetown counties in first level of drought conditions

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry and Georgetown counties were among six counties statewide that reached the first level of drought conditions due to the low level of rain the area has received since March.
The designation was made by the S.C. Drought Response Committee, an arm of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Clint Elliott, lab supervisor of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority, asked the committee to consider upgrading Horry and Georgetown counties.
“Horry and Georgetown have had some severe dry conditions since March,” Elliott said in a press statement, “and while the rains in the last couple of weeks helped, most of it came down quickly and subsequently was seen more as runoff than soaking. What was absorbed helped green up things, but more would be needed to get us back to a more normal state.”
Elliott said the Waccamaw River in Horry County was significantly impacted by the dry spring, with flows dropping from 1,000 cubic feet per second on April 1 to 18 cubic feet per second on June 1.
The first level of drought is followed by moderate, severe, and extreme.
The committee will meet again in two weeks.