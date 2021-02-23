Holding Court: To bond or not to bond, that's the current question

Editor's note: The following will be a weekly feature from Richard Caines, bringing readers interesting tidbits within the court system along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast.
Society during the COVID-19 pandemic is currently facing many challenges, and the 15th Judicial Circuit is no different.
The Horry and Georgetown County court systems are mostly virtual now, with hearings conducted weekly using remote technology.
In-person jury trials are on hiatus, when S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty paused them in December, after a rise in infections across the state.
This column will highlight some of those virtual hearings and introduce some of the important cases that will be tried when courts resume.
Public safety topics and other community concerns will also be shared on occasion.
In local court news:
• A virtual hearing for bond and other motions was held on Feb. 12 in front of Circuit Court Judge Steven John.
Joerael Lamar Bratten, 28, charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an April 2019 incident — where Anthony McNeil, 23, died after being shot at a home on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach — made a motion for bond.
Bratten had a bond hearing on July 25, 2019, in front of Judge William H. Seals, Jr. but was denied.
“I can’t forget that night my son was taken from me, right in front of my eyes,” McNeil’s mother wrote in a letter that was read during the motion.
Judge John said the court was “very concerned” with Bratten’s prior record for weapons charges combined with the allegations of the current case and his ties to Connecticut, where he is originally from.
He deemed Bratten as a flight risk and denied bond.
• On Feb. 12, a lawyer for Johnny Ricardo Donovan Thomas made a motion to reconsider the conditions of a $125,000 surety bond that was set on Nov. 17, 2020.
Thomas, 33, is facing charges of assault and battery, second-degree; human trafficking and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a 2019 arrest where he was allegedly involved in a multi-state human trafficking case.
A release by the Myrtle Beach Police Department after the arrest said Thomas “allegedly posted sex ads online for the victim and the money received was used to benefit him.”
During the November bond hearing, Thomas was granted GPS monitoring and ordered to not leave Horry County with the court’s permission.
Thomas’s lawyer said his client been in jail for 695 days and requested that he be allowed to move to Texas where his mother now lives if he can make bond — because he has no family in the area.
Judge John said he did not find that any conditions had changed since he set the original surety bond and reconfirmed his prior order.
• On Feb. 16, Judge William Seals heard a bond motion from the lawyers representing Juan Carlos Garcia-Olivares.
On June 2, 2019, Garcia-Olivares, 35, was charged with felony DUI resulting in death after a car he was driving on Hwy. 544 collided with a moped — killing 27-year-old Joshua Wayne Young, of Conway.
The state said the defendant was offered a lesser plea deal, but he rejected it so they will move forward with the felony when jury-trials resume.
A $50,000 surety bond was originally granted after he was arrested and during the hearing, Garcia-Olivera’s lawyers requested that Judge Seals either modify the bond to a $50,000 personal recognizance or lower it to a $5,000 case surety.
His lawyers said there is “body-cam footage” with witness statements that “contradict” the state’s case.
Prosecutors said that Garcia-Oliveras poses a flight risk because he is an “undocumented person.”
They stated that he would be taken into federal custody and most likely deported if he posts bond because of an I.C.E. hold.
Judge Seals denied the motion for bond.
Do you have any tips or questions about courts? Email me at rcaines@postandcourier.com.