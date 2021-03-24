Holding Court: Bond motions for Myrtle Beach burglaries, Horry County murder

Editor's note: The following will be a weekly feature from Richard Caines, bringing readers interesting tidbits within the court system along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast.

• • •

With in-person Circuit Court jury trials not resuming until April 5, the 15th Judicial Circuit has continued to hold virtual motions the past few weeks.

Will courts resume some sort of normalcy when they come back?

Or will there be a hybrid form where some witnesses can continue to testify virtually?

It will be interesting to watch as in-person hearings get started soon.

In local court news:

• Last month, a lawyer for Charles Everett Adams made a motion to set bond before Judge William Seals.

Adams, 37, is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred in the Grande Dunes section of Myrtle Beach during the summer of 2018. According to his lawyer, he has been in jail since Aug. 6, 2018, when he was arrested.

Adam’s lawyer requested a “reasonable” bond and told the judge that it is “better for us to fight this from the street than from in J. Reuben at this point” due to not being able to show his defendant's evidence from the case because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The state said that the burglaries happened during the months of June, July and a period of Aug. 2018 before he was arrested. The solicitor said the Myrtle Beach Police Department had to “saturate” the area and their concern is that the burglarized homes were owner-occupied at the time of the alleged crimes.

The state said that Adams gave a statement to the police on Aug. 1, 2018, admitting to the crimes. The police performed a search warrant on the home he was living in at the time and discovered the items that were taken during the burglaries.

The solicitor said that multiple firearms were taken, which “concerned” them.

According to the state, Adams has an “extensive” prior record. In 2006, he received 15 years for a parole revocation of a second-degree burglary charge. He was in jail until 2017, they said.

“We do believe he is a danger to the community,” the solicitor said. “Since he’s been arrested, there has been next to no break-ins in that area.”

Andrew Curry with the MBPD told the judge that Adams “basically terrorized these communities for months." Curry said that during an interview with police, Adams started “referring to himself as a dead-man walking, expecting to be in jail so long that he would ultimately die in jail.”

Curry said that Adams told them that he targets firearms because he knows that he can sell that for “good money” on the street.

“That’s the last thing we need is for more guns going to criminals on the streets,” Curry said.

Adam’s lawyer told the judge that the admission to police is “very much open to jury interpretation.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The state said that they are prepared to move forward as soon as jury trials start back up.

Judge Seals ultimately denied bond for Adams.

• Last month, a lawyer for Henry Tyrone Moody made a motion to set bond before Judge William Seals.

Moody, 23, is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting death of his 4-year-old nephew after a July 4, 2020, cookout that turned fatal at a home in Galivants Ferry.

Moody’s current lawyer told the judge that the incident was a “tragic accident” and was not “intentional.”

She explained that his family was having a Fourth of July cookout and that “he loved this little boy.” She said that Moody left for North Carolina after the shooting because of “threatening exchanges” that were directed at him at the home.

The state painted a different picture of what happened to Judge Seals.

After an investigation, they said that Moody entered the residence and interacted with the child.

“There was some difficulty between him, and the child and Mr. Moody left the house,” the solicitor said.

He allegedly came back to the house carrying an AR-15 rifle concealed in a garment bag.

The state told the judge that while inside, Moody starting “waving it around and pointing it at everyone inside and telling them to sit still and not move as he pointed the weapon at them.”

The solicitor said that Moody took “deliberate aim” when he fired the weapon at the victim, also striking a second victim with the same bullet.

“He was lucky he was not killed as well,” the solicitor said.

Moody was disarmed by a family member, according to the state, and fled in a car to North Carolina, "ignoring multiple phone calls, multiple pleas from help from his family members to turn himself in.”

The victim’s mother wrote to the judge in “hopes that Henry does not get out of prison.”

"As I never would of guessed he would have murdered my child, he has proven to all of us that he clearly is capable of murder,” she said.

Judge Seals denied bond, but said that they can revisit it in six months.

Do you have any tips or questions about courts? Email me at rcaines@postandcourier.com.