Holding Court: A confession in Horry County; Misconduct in Columbus County

Editor’s note: The following is a weekly feature from Richard Caines, bringing readers interesting tidbits within the court system along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast.

• • •

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A man currently serving a life sentence for a 2007 home invasion in Barefoot Resort is hoping that another man’s confession shortly before his death will aid in getting him a new trial.

On. Aug. 6, 2019, Travis Detron Bellamy was sentenced to life for first-degree burglary and 30 years for armed robbery after a jury found him guilty in his role in the crime — both running concurrently.

Bellamy recently filed a post-conviction relief writing that indicates two new witnesses have come forward in the case, both claiming that it was his brother, James Kenneth Allison, that committed the crime.

Allison was killed in a 2013 car accident.

A woman wrote to the court that in 2007 she was dating Allison and one night was asked to pick him up from his father’s house. She said that when she arrived, he did not come out right away.

She then noticed a van pull up with Allison, one of the co-defendants in the case, and a man that she did not know. She said that Bellamy came out of the house, had “harsh” words with one of the co-defendants, and was handed something “small.”

She said that she saw Allison in 2013 at a gas station in Conway. She was not dating him anymore and wrote that he “looked rough and did not act like himself.”

“He broke down and told me that his brother Travis was in prison for a crime he committed,” she said.

She wrote that Allison explained to her that his brother was given an ATM card by one of the co-defendants and using it was how he was “investigated and arrested.”

She said that Allison was trying to “work up the courage to go to the police and tell the truth,” but was “scared” to get a life sentence like his brother.

One of Allison’s friends wrote that he “seemed to change” after Bellamy went to prison.

“His personality was different, and he was simply not the same guy,” the friend wrote.

He said that they had a talk shortly before his death and Allison basically confessed to the crime.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“He told me he knew he had to step up and make it right, but he was really scared,” he said.

Incarcerated at McCormick Correctional Institution, Bellamy was convicted of entering a North Myrtle Beach home with two other men in 2007 while the homeowners were in bed.

The two victims were held at gunpoint while the three men “threatened to kill them” and “demanded the location of valuables in the home.”

The victim’s hands and feet were tied with nylon rope and phone wire, with the three men taking a blue Dodge van, along with an ATM card, jewelry, the victims’ cell phone and money.

The arrest warrant said that Bellamy was captured on video using the ATM card at separate locations and that one of the co-defendants identified Bellamy as one of the “perpetrators.”

Bellamy now hopes that the two witness statements will allow Allison to “confess” from beyond the grave.

Police misconduct

Across the border in North Carolina, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office court bailiff was arrested in connection with multiple felony charges after a search warrant was conducted at his home on March 10.

Bradley Scott Rockwell faces several charges, including delivery of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling as a place to keep/sell controlled substances and illegal dissemination of pornographic materials, where he sent an obscene picture of himself via social media — arrest warrants said.

Rockwell received a $50,000 secured bond.

Authorities said that Rockwell, 48, was with the department for two years and a “long-time law enforcement officer.”

“Let me be crystal clear, I do not care who you are, what you do, your social and economic status, race, religion, or color, if you take part in distributing drugs in Columbus County, expect to see me at your door next,” Sheriff Jody Greene said. This really hurts the hard working and honest law enforcement officers of Columbus County and across our great nation.

“However, we are held to a higher standard and this office will hold those accountable that choose to break the law.”

Officials said that the investigation is still undergoing.