Holding Court: A case of misconduct in Conway; cold-case bust in Columbus County

Editor's note: The following is a weekly feature from Richard Caines, bringing readers interesting tidbits within the court system along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast.

A Conway man serving life for the 2012 shooting death of Jerome Green, Jr., claims the actions of a former Horry County Police Department detective should earn him a new trial.

That officer, Todd Cox, was originally charged with 16 counts of misconduct in 2016, but ultimately pleaded guilty to one charge and was given a $300 fine in 2020.

Cox reportedly closed cases without a proper investigation and unassigned himself from others — allowing them to remain without an investigator for an unknown period.

The petitioner, Marcus Dwain Wright, said in his post-conviction relief appeal that his lawyers “should have known about this potentially exculpatory and impeaching evidence.”

Wright said records show that Cox’s misconduct happened between July 2011 and November 2012. The shooting occurred on April 30, 2012.

Wright also alleges prosecutorial misconduct in that they “knew or should have known detective (Cox) was or was about to be released of duty” and those details were not provided to him before his pre-trial plea.

Wright fatally shot Green multiple times at a home in Socastee, where Wright was selling drugs.

In addition to murder, Wright was charged and convicted of possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, trafficking of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

A cold case arrest

In interesting happenings elsewhere in the region, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently made an arrest from a cold-case homicide that has remained unsolved since 2003.

On Dec. 24, 2003, the body of Kathy Jean Jones Williamson, 46, was found in her Chadbourn, N.C., home. According to police, Williamson was severely physically assaulted — resulting in her death.

The man who reported finding her, Curtis Tyrone Watson, is now accused of committing the crime.

According to authorities, Watson was her live-in boyfriend at the time of her death.

The CCSO and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation followed up on possible leads days after the discovery, but those soon dried up without much hope.

In 2016, the sheriff’s office featured the homicide on social media in hopes of sparking new information for the case, with leads helping identify Watson as a possible suspect.

With help from local authorities, investigators found Watson living in a homeless shelter in New York.

After being interviewed by North Carolina investigators, Watson was arrested and transported to Rikers Island.

Watson waived his extradition rights and was later booked into the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for murder. He received no bond.