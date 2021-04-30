HCS virtual students can’t be forced to take or penalized for opting out of in-person exams

MYRTLE BEACH — While a flier posted on an official Carolina Forest High School Facebook page indicates that virtual students could be penalized for not taking end-of-course exams on school grounds, the Horry County Schools District Office says that isn’t entirely accurate after questioning from The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach.

In a post on a page dedicated to Carolina Forest’s counselors, the school stated that all students enrolled in English 2, Algebra 1, Intermediate Algebra and U.S. History will be required to take the test in person due to the need of being on the district’s servers.

The post went on to describe potential consequences for not taking the test:

“It is imperative that students enrolled in an EOC course be present on exam day, EOC scores will count for 10% of the student’s final grade in the course.

“Students enrolled in virtual courses listed above will need to report to campus for EOC testing, SC State EOC exams CANNOT be administered remotely. Location, date and report time will be communicated to students and parents via email prior to test date.”

While not revealed publicly to date by the district, thousands of HCS Virtual students — 8,156 overall, with 2,518 at the high school level according to HCS — will indeed have the option to indicate that health is a concern and therefore can choose not to return to campus for their respective test.

HCS was quick to point out that this is not an "opt-out" situation, instead based on a family's determination over their personal situation.

“According to (HCS) Learning Services, students will be expected and encouraged to take the state tests. However, while we recognize the importance of administering the assessments and encouraging students to participate, we cannot penalize students whose families determine it is unsafe for them to attend school for the sole purpose of taking the test,” an HCS spokesperson said.

"The student will not be asked to take an additional assessment this year.”

This now echoes the directive from State Superintendent Molly Spearman, who originally petitioned the U.S. Department of Education to rid the state of the mandated tests, only to lose that battle. She instead utilized her authority under Act 135 to waive the 20 percent requirement for EOC assessments taken this school year, which is inclusive of Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021.

“While we encourage all students to participate, we are relying on and empowering families to make the best decision for their child when it comes to end-of-the-year tests," Spearman said. "If a family determines that it is unsafe for a student to attend school for the sole purpose of taking a test, we will not penalize them, their teacher, or their school.”

The U.S. DOE used similar wording in support of Spearman’s directives.

Spearman's memorandum did allow for individual districts to “determine the percentage, if any, the EOCEP would count toward a student’s grade,” meaning HCS could have opted to not allow for EOC exams to impact final grades whatsoever, putting both virtual and brick-and-mortar students on the same plan.

The state also indicated that “a district can also choose to offer a teacher-made exam or a secure online assessment and apply the percentage for students who do not take the EOCEP.”

Cori Canada, an HCS virtual teacher and parent to three HCS students, says that there are a plethora of reasons why the tests shouldn’t occur at all, but also bristled at the idea that virtual students were being forced into an environment that have been kept from all school year — adding further stress to an already stressful situation.

“I’m not happy with the fact that this means more kids in the building. Where will they put them? These tests should not be happening during a pandemic.” Canada said.

“It isn’t equitable. There are students that have been virtual all year for various reasons. Making everyone take this test widens the gap between virtual and brick and mortar. There are too many extenuating factors that are at play and these tests will not be accurate.”

Ryan Brown, chief communications officer with the South Carolina Department of Education, says that the DOE “has devised a system to record students that have not tested this year due to being unable to safely attend school and exempt them from current and longitudinal assessment accountability measures.”

In explaining that state-mandated tests must be taken on its servers, the district was essentially forcing students into the classroom due to technological concerns.

The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach asked HCS why VPN technology had not been installed on district-distributed laptops to HCS Virtual students at the beginning of the school year, which would allow students to log in to the servers remotely.

HCS did not immediately offer comment on this question.

For Jenny Leckey, a former HCS Teacher of the Year and current high school teacher, it all stems from a “lack of empathy” from those ultimately making the decisions.

“I feel I need to address that it’s heartless that any child has to take the exams in the first place given the trauma they’ve endured having to survive and adapt to learning during this pandemic,” said Leckey, who teaches English 2 at HCS Early College High School and will be involved with the EOC exams.

“So, it tracks with that madness when virtual kids have to come into a building to test. Yes, I get that it’s a trickle-down effect from federal mandates to state to local; this is spotlighting all of the problems with the public school system as a whole and how district leaders have been trained to operate. The decisions aren’t heart-centered. Instead, it’s all policy, all data.”