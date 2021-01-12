HCS superintendent Rick Maxey announces he has COVID-19

CONWAY — Rick Maxey, the Horry County Schools superintendent, announced on Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“So far, my symptoms have been mild, and I am hopeful that they will continue to be that way. I will remain in isolation for the time designated by health care providers and am looking forward to returning to work,” Maxey said in a prepared statement. “Thanks in advance for your support and prayers.”

Maxey was noticeably absent from Monday night’s HCS Board of Education meeting, with Velna Allen, the district’s chief officer of student services, filling in.

According to sources close to the situation, the board was aware of Maxey’s positive test at the time of the meeting, but made no mention throughout the meeting to explain his absence.

Maxey is the second high-ranking HCS official to contract the coronavirus, with board member John Poston hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, HCS was reporting that 16 employees from the district office were in quarantine.

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.