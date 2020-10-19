HCS permanently adopts hybrid as brick-and-mortar plan moving forward; teachers speak out

CONWAY — Horry County Schools Board of Education voted in favor of permanently implementing hybrid instruction until it is safe for students to return to schools in person five days per week.

In a Board of Education meeting Monday, Superintendent Rick Maxey presented the idea to the board after he and other district officials made over an hour-long presentation.

Maxey recommended five points to the board for approval:

The utilization of the HCS Case Dashboard as an additional local datapoint for determining the instructional model to be used by individual district brick-and-mortar schools. The use of any local data points which may be developed or become available in the future. The implementation of the hybrid instructional model for all district brick-and-mortar schools, effective Oct. 19, until the district is able to return all brick-and-mortar schools safely to five days of face-to-face instruction. The provision of a minimum of five calendar days’ notice to parents before a change in instructional model unless an emergency at an individual brick-and-mortar school warrants an immediate change of that individual brick-and-mortar school’s schedule. Reaffirm the premise, as previously stated in the re-opening plan, that the districts knowledge and understanding of the pandemic continue to evolve and protocols and plans will be updated as appropriate and as more information becomes available.

The recommendation passed 11-1, with board member Russell Freeman voted against the plan.

Maxey also gave a presentation about the district’s timeline, from creating the reopening plan to now, which detailed each step of what the district has done as the school weeks move along.

Unprompted, Maxey raised his voice, belting: “We’re not hiding anything,” about the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. He said the positive COVID-19 numbers are approved by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, not HCS.

The district admitted it logs “SC flu” as an attendance coding if a student is having flu-like symptoms. If a student later tests positive for COVID-19, it is indicated in the “notes” section of the student’s file.

Nearly every seat in the board room was filled with people in red shirts with SC for Ed, an organization working to improve schools across the state. Ahead of the board meeting, a few dozen people in red were silently protesting in support of teacher rights and safety. Eleven people were signed up for public comment, though about four did not show up. Teachers took the podium, expressing concerns about being overwhelmed and requesting better communication as the district navigates the pandemic.

"Your teachers are beyond overwhelmed," said Corey Canada. "We are drowning whether we are teaching virtually or in the building. Ask our opinions, please."

Conway High teacher Erik Schrader asked the board for better communication and to keep class sizes small.

"I do feel a lot better having come to the board meeting," Schrader told the Post and Courier. "I feel like I understand things more because they went into detail.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"I can live with hybrid," he said.

Horry County Schools has faced backlash for the way district officials handled returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The district offered two instructional options for students: a totally virtual program and a hybrid program based on DHEC’s recent disease activity data. According to the approved HCS reopening plan, students would be totally remote if the county was considered “high” spread for the virus, the students would go to school twice per week if the county was deemed “medium” spread, and students would return to school five days per week if the county became “low” spread.

HCS began the school year Sept. 8 in the hybrid phase, with students going in-person two days per week and doing remote learning the other three days. The county remained medium spread until this month when DHEC deemed the county high spread. Horry County Schools went back on it’s original plan, continuing to send students to school in-person though the county was high spread for COVID-19. Georgetown County School District, which has a similar plan, did the same.

The backlash was not the first time this semester the district faced negative feedback. After beginning the year with a rocky start and issues with the virtual program, HCS reopened enrollment into brick-and-mortar schools and the virtual program, allowing students to transfer to another type of instruction. This caused teachers to be pulled from classrooms and shifted around to accommodate instructional changes.

Most recently, the entire St. James High School junior varsity football team has been placed in quarantine after two individuals tested positive for COVID-19, both Horry County Schools and those close to the situation confirmed to the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach.

The district created its own COVID-19 dashboard, listing the number of positive student and staff cases across county schools. The dashboard lists the number of active cases and historic cases.

Board members Neil James and Janice Morreale expressed concerns at Monday night’s meeting about the dashboard stating an active case is only logged for 7 days. After that, it’s considered a historic case.

Schrader said the accuracy of the dashboard was a "big concern" among teachers, and he was glad some board members expressed their concerns.

The dashboard lists the number of staff in quarantine, but does not list the number of students in quarantine. Some staff members have questioned the validity of the dashboard, which indicates only self-reported cases.