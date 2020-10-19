HCS claims DHEC approved St. James football game, Sumter knew of COVID cases. Both deny.

MURRELLS INLET — An old-fashioned they-said-they-said is breaking out in the case of the St. James High junior varsity football team participating in a game on Thursday night in Sumter after two known cases existed on the team.

Horry County Schools released an extensive timeline of the what occurred last week — which has led to both teams now being in mandatory quarantine — which included the following passage:

“The two JV players received their SCDHEC-confirmed positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday, October 15. The last time they were in contact with their team was on Tuesday, October 13. SCDHEC, who was consulted with every step, determined that the JV football game could continue between SJHS and Sumter High School. The two SCDHEC-confirmed positive students began their quarantine on this day and did not attend or participate in the game against Sumter,” the district said.

When the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was contacted by the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach on Monday, the state agency was clear that they don’t have the authority to dictate whether a team can play or not.

“DHEC doesn't allow or deny high school sporting events; our role is to help school districts make the best-informed decisions they can for protect the health of their schools, students, faculty and parents,” a DHEC spokesperson said.

“DHEC doesn't have a role in ‘allowing’ high school sporting events.”

On Sunday, a St. James official told the Post and Courier that the school had been in contact with Sumter prior to the game about the cases, something the Sumter School District denied on Monday when contacted by the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach.

“We were not privy to the circumstances of the students of the opposing team nor the severity of the situation prior to the team’s arrival,” said Shelly Galloway, SSD’s executive director of communication and community engagement. “Based on conversation with the staff of the opposing team, clearance was given for the game to proceed. We later learned that an adult, in addition to the two students, tested positive prompting our students to be quarantined.”

HCS says this isn’t true, with a release stating the following:

“Prior to the beginning of the game, the SJHS coaching staff did notify Sumter coaches, Sumter athletic officials, and game referees/officiants regarding the positive SJHS players and SCDHEC’s determination that the game could continue as originally scheduled,” the district said.

HCS did confirm that an additional confirmed case occurred on Friday in an adult, information that was not provided prior when asked by the Post and Courier.

According to HCS, one of the two JV players became sick on Oct. 14 and was sent to the school nurse, whom said he was showing flu-like symptoms and would be excluded from school and events for 10 days.

On Oct. 15, two JV players received their positive COVID-19 test results. The players did not attend school, nor participate in team activities.

On Oct. 16, the adult received their positive COVID-19 result, which triggered an automatic exclusion for the entire JV football team from school and school events for 14 days, according to HCS.

According to HCS, no more St. James High players have tested positive for COVID-19, while adding that no player had any close contact with the varsity football team or their coaches.

Sumter School District has indicated that it is in close contact with the South Carolina High School League to determine if further action is necessary.