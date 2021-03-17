You are the owner of this article.
Grand Strand Health opens 300 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for March 18

300 COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for March 18 at Grand Strand Medical Center. Nick Masuda/Staff

 By Nick Masuda nmasuda@postandcourier.com

MYRTLE BEACH — In a last-second push to use supply on hand, Grand Strand Health has opened 300 appointments for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses on March 18.

The clinic will be held at the Grand Strand Medical Center campus for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with appointments needed through mygrandstrandhealth.com.

Second dose appointments will be made at the time of administering the first dose.

The clinic will be held inside the south entrance of the hospital due to severe weather expected in the area.

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

