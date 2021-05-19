Going to the Myrtle Beach-area beaches this summer? Here are some rules you need to know.

MYRTLE BEACH — This summer season will look a little different in Myrtle Beach as City Council approved new beach rules.

Beachgoers who plan to dig holes on the beach can no longer dig holes deeper than 2 feet and they must fill in the holes before they leave.

Council is also prohibiting the use of metal shovels for recreational digging.

Swimmers now have the right of way over those fishing from the beach and people who choose to fish must maintain 50 feet from swimmers.

South Carolina requires a fishing license to fish from the surf but not from pier.

The last change council made allows shading devices for infants and kids to be slightly larger with dimensions of 4 feet wide, 3 feet deep and 3 feet high.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the city only allows circular umbrellas that cannot be larger than 7 feet, 6 inches in diameter.

All of these changes were recommended by the Beach Advisory Committee and approved by City Council.

Myrtle Beach does not have a COVID-19 mask mandate in place.

Additional rules which are normally in place in Myrtle Beach include:

Alcohol is not allowed on the beach, along with glass containers and bottles.

It is illegal to disturb or damage the dunes, sand fencing or the sea grass oats. Beachgoers are asked to stay on the boardwalk and marked paths.

Swimming and surfing is not allowed within 75 yards of a pier.

Metal detecting is allowed on the public beach but not in the dunes, street ends or any other public property.

It is illegal to litter and visitors are asked to used trash and recycling containers provided around the beach.

Fireworks are illegal to use, sell, store or possess within the city which includes the beach.

Fires are prohibited on the beach, which includes barbecues and bonfires.

Commercial activities are prohibited like weddings. Though a non-commercial wedding where no one is being paid is OK.

From now until Labor Day, dogs are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. After Labor Day until April 30, 2022, dogs are allowed on the beach all day, though at all times dogs must be leashed and humans must pick up after their dogs.

From now until Labor Day, dogs and bicycles are allowed on the boardwalk from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. After Labor Day until April 30, 2022, dogs and bicycles are allowed on the boardwalk all day, though at all times dogs must be leashed and humans must pick up after their dogs.

Items cannot be set up on the beach before 8 a.m. and they must be removed by 7 p.m.

Bathing suits such as "thong, dental floss, g-string and t-backs" are not allowed on the beach or in public.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach's website, violating any of these ordinances is considered a misdemeanor and can be subject to a fine of up to $500 and/or 30 days in jail upon conviction.

While some of the rules are similar to Myrtle Beach areas such as North Myrtle Beach, Atlantic Beach and Surfside have their own defined rules and regulations.

North Myrtle Beach

Alcohol is not allowed on the beach, along with glass containers and bottles.

All shading devices other than umbrellas are not allowed on North Myrtle from May 15 to Sept. 15. Umbrellas cannot be larger than 7 feet, 6 inches in height and 9 feet in diameter, unless that's used to provide shade to children under the age of 18 months shading devices such as tents, tarps or cabanas larger than 36 inches, wide and deep are not allowed from May 15 through Sept. 15.

Holes dug on the beach must be filled before leaving.

People under the age of 17 cannot possess a laser pointer, unless supervised by a parent, guardian or teacher.

It is illegal to litter, fines can be up to $1,000.

Fireworks are prohibited on the beach.

It is illegal to disturb or damage the dunes, sand fencing or the sea grass oats.

Swimming is not allowed past 50 yards or shoulder height.

Parking is not allowed past the posted public beach access rule sign.

Watercrafts need to operate 100 yards or more from the shore.

From May 15 to Sept. 15, dogs are not allowed on the beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At all times dogs must be leashed and humans must pick up after their dogs.

Surfside Beach

Alcohol is not allowed on the beach.

Shading devices such as canopies or tents cannot exceed 10 feet.

Umbrellas cannot be larger than 7 feet, 6 inches in height and 9 feet in diameter. Any and all shading devices cannot be left on the beach after 7:30 p.m. and before 9 a.m.

It is illegal to disturb or damage the dunes, sand fencing or the sea grass oats.

Fires are prohibited on the beach, expect for propane fired grills or other cookers to be used for food preparation.

Smoking is not allowed on the beach.

Fireworks are prohibited on the beach.

Between May 15 and Sept. 15 surfing is only allowed in designated areas between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m, and surfing is prohibited 300 feet from the fishing pier.

In the off season from Sept. 16 to May 14, surfing is allowed anywhere from sunup to sundown, but surfing is prohibited 300 feet from the fishing pier.

At all times surfers are required to wear surfing leashes.

From May 1 to Labor Day dogs and other domestic animals are only allowed on the beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other times dogs are allowed on the beach as long as they are leashed. Horses and other large animals are not allowed on the beach.

Horry County Beaches