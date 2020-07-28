Georgetown County superintendent to talk about instruction options ahead of school year

With a new academic year approaching in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Georgetown County School District's superintendent plans to detail instruction options for students during a webinar Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Keith Price, who has been with the district for nearly one month, said he will provide the community with information and answer questions in a webinar hosted by the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce.

The district met earlier this month and adopted an adjusted academic calendar, pushing the school state date to Sept. 8.

Students are offered two options: All virtual classes for one semester or the district's remote to prime plan.

"There's nothing that takes the place of in-person instruction between a teacher and a student," Price told the Post and Courier Monday. "What's driving everything we do right now is the safety and health of our students and employees. We know this will continue to get better as time goes on."

The remote to prime plan has three phases beginning with totally remote learning, moving to phase 2, which is a hybrid model with students in classrooms three days a week, and the last phase bringing all students back into the classrooms five days a week, Price said.

Wednesday's free webinar will be broadcast by visiting the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/485375029, with access code 485-375-029. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.