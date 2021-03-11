You are the owner of this article.
Funplex in Myrtle Beach shaping up for early May opening; key downtown road to be closed

  • Updated
Funplex-Myrtle-Beach-1.jpg
As seen on March 11, 2021, the new Funplex amusement park is making progress along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, with the expectation that it will open in the spring. Nick Masuda/Staff

 By Nick Masuda nmasuda@postandcourier.com

MYRTLE BEACH — Taking a stroll down Ocean Boulevard has a bit of a different feel nowadays, with construction between 14th and 15th Avenue North providing a glimpse into a new amusement park slated to open in the spring.

The Funplex, which began construction in late 2020, is showing significant signs of progress, with workers busy each morning finishing work on the roller coaster that runs parallel to Ocean Boulevard.

According to a Funplex spokesperson, opening is expected in early May.

With spring nearly upon the Grand Strand, construction will be put into overdrive in the coming weeks, with a portion of Withers Drive expected to be closed.

Funplex-Myrtle-Beach-2.jpg
As seen on March 11, 2021, the new Funplex amusement park is making progress along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, with the expectation that it will open in the spring. Nick Masuda/Staff
Myrtle Beach will be home to the first Funplex outside of New Jersey, with two locations in Mount Laurel and East Hanover.

“The Funplex Myrtle Beach will offer a big punch in a compact footprint," said Brian Williams, the Funplex CEO. “It is our intention to be operational by spring 2021 and look forward to providing a fun, family entertainment experience to all of our guests.”

Funplex is using social media to introduce the names of new rides that will be available in Myrtle Beach, including "Sky Velocity," which will twist and turn riders from 65 feet, which will allow for ocean and beachfront views as you ride.

In addition, two other rides have been announced, including 360-degree experience of "Fun in the Sun" and a jet-simulation ride called "Mach Fun" that can get up to a rate of 8 rpm.

Funplex-Myrtle-Beach-3.jpg
As seen on March 11, 2021, the new Funplex amusement park is making progress along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, with the expectation that it will open in the spring. Nick Masuda/Staff

Reach Hannah Strong at 843-277-4687. Follow her on Twitter @HannahLStrong.

