Funeral arrangements set for Horry County officer killed in crash

HORRY COUNTY — A funeral service for Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore is scheduled for Wednesday.

Gore, an officer in the environmental services unit for Horry County Police Department, died in an incident Tuesday afternoon on S.C. 22 near Highway 31.

Officials said Gore was removing debris from the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.

A public visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Myrtle Beach High School. A funeral for Gore is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

HCPD said members of the community are invited to join to honor the “devoted officer and true public servant.”

HCPD and its public safety partners will escort Gore to MUSC in Charleston on Sunday for an autopsy. The escort will leave at 7 a.m. from the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building in Conway. The public is also invited to line the escort route to pay their respects.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol said a 2007 Mazda was driving westbound and struck the victim. SCHP is investigating the incident.