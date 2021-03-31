Former Myrtle Beach City Council member arrested for DUI

MYRTLE BEACH — Wayne Gray, a former two-term Myrtle Beach City Council member, was arrested on March 26, suspected of driving under the influence.

Gray served from 1998 to 2002 and 2006 to 2018, while running unsuccessfully in 2019.

An incident report said that an officer initiated a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle “swerving” while changing lanes “swiftly” on Grissom Parkway.

After making contact with Gray around 38th Avenue North, the officer said his eyes appeared to be “unfocused” and he seemed to “be out of it,” the report said.

When asked where he was headed, after a “long pause” Gray said that he was on his way home, according to the report.

According to the report when asked how many drinks he had, Gray said “not much.” He allegedly told the officer that he bought some pizza on the way home after having a “couple of beers” at a local bar.

After a second officer arrived, Gray was given the opportunity to complete a field sobriety test but declined, the report said. When asked to step out of his vehicle the officer said that he could smell a “strong odor” of alcohol.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The report said that Gray was read his Miranda rights before being placed in handcuffs and taken to the Myrtle Beach city jail.

After two hours at the jail, Gray was asked to provide a breath sample but declined, even after he was told that his driver’s license would be suspended.

The report said that Gray’s criminal history showed no DUI convictions within the last 10 years.

Gray is facing charges of DUI, first offense, which is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a $400 fine and a 6-month license revocation.

Gray did not respond to emails seeking comment.