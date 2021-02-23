Floodwaters still rising in Horry County as Waccamaw forecast to crest

HORRY COUNTY — The Waccamaw River is expected to crest at 15.4 feet on the evening of Feb. 25 in the Conway area and is forecast to remain in major flood stage until early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS warns that residential flooding will continue to worsen in the Conway area. As of 3 p.m. on Feb. 23, the Waccamaw at Conway was at 14.91 feet. Flooding stage begins at 11 feet.

Though the river crested Monday night in Longs at 14.34 feet, significant flooding is still expected in Socastee along the Intracoastal Waterway and Bucksport along the Waccamaw, with Bucksport Road expected to flood by Feb. 24.

As parts of Horry County remain under a flood warning until further notice, officials ask those who do not live in flooded areas to avoid those parts of the county and warns drivers to avoid driving through water.

About 60 county roads are closed due to flooding. To find out more about road closures, visit https://www.horrycounty.org/apps/roadClosures/.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Charleston has established an “emergency temporary safety zone” that includes all waters of the Waccamaw River from Enterprise Landing at Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway statute mile 375 north to Fantasy Harbour Fixed Bridge at AICW statute mile 366.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has placed “no wake” buoys in those areas and is running daily patrols to enforce the temporary no wake order.