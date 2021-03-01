Floodwaters begin to recede in Horry County as emergency operations shut down

HORRY COUNTY — Water levels are beginning to recede along the Waccamaw River and Intracoastal Waterway, prompting the county to move to Operation Condition Level 3 at noon on March 1.

The Emergency Operations Center, EOC phone bank and emergency shelters plan to close at this time.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Charleston has extended the the no-wake zone order, which includes all waters of the Waccamaw River from Enterprise Landing at Intracoastal Waterway statute mile 375 north to Fantasy Harbour Fixed Bridge at AICW statute mile 366.

High water levels are expected to fall along the Waccamaw River at Conway, Intracoastal Waterway at Socastee, the Waccamaw River at Bucksport and along the Pee Dee River at Bucksport.

Later this week, the county's damage assessment teams will begin to assess areas impacted by flooding.

Horry County officials ask that if a business or home was impacted by flooding to use caution while inspecting the property as floodwaters can hide hazards and wildlife could have been displaced.