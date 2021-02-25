Flooded and uninsured? FEMA unlikely to aid in Horry County’s major flooding event.

CONWAY — As residents continue to be impacted by the current major flooding event inching its way toward and through the Grand Strand, Horry County officials announced it is unlikely FEMA will be involved in this “isolated incident” due to monetary damage thresholds the county is not predicted to meet.

Randy Webster, assistant county administrator for public safety, said the county would need to exceed $1 million in uninsured losses, while South Carolina’s uninsured damage at large needs to reach $7 million in order for a presidential declaration to be made to allow FEMA to aid in the process.

Webster cast doubt that there would be enough statewide damage to help buoy the numbers to trigger the assistance, with FEMA’s prior involvement tied to major hurricanes that impacted more than just Horry County.

FEMA’s absence will leave the county responsible for the costs and expenses of this flooding event, with Webster indicating the county is exploring low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration to aid residents in need.

“Don’t be thinking FEMA will be coming to assistance on this one,” Webster said.

While isolated, the impact of this flood continued to become more apparent throughout the area on Feb. 25, with the Waccamaw River at Conway expected to crest in the late afternoon. Roads already overflowing with floodwaters have been classified by the National Weather Service as “major.”

The NWS maintained the “minor” flooding status along the Intracoastal Waterway in Socastee, while officials are monitoring both the Waccamaw and Pee Dee rivers in Bucksport as the flood event is expected to extend into next week.

With 92 roads closed throughout the county as of 11 a.m. Feb. 25, the Horry County Police Department has activated access- control zones — the first time it has done so for a rain event, according to Joe Hill, the HCPD chief.

Over the past five years, the access-control zones have been used for hurricanes and tornadoes.

Hill also announced the U.S. Coast Guard has put in a no-wake zone order for the Intracoastal Waterway, with HCPD and SCDNR patrolling the waterways to enforce the order.

Johnny Gardner, Horry County Council chairman, expressed the council understands the area’s continued obstacles with flooding are growing tiresome for all, specifically calling out the Socastee and Bucksport areas.

“There is a permanent solution required for this; this is not the first time that you’ve had this — it seems to be getting worse every time we have substantial rain,” Gardner said. “We’re going to do everything we can do to try to fix this. Rest assured, it is not a short process, everybody knows that.”

Buyouts as a solution

With the county overwhelmingly familiar with flooding events, Webster addressed the ongoing attempt to buy out homeowners who have property consistently in the path of destruction.

While offering no specific timeline, Webster said that the buyouts are key to combating flooding events moving forward.

“We’re still in the process of getting funding taken care of for the buyout program,” Webster said. “One way to fix this is to offer buyouts to those that continue to get flooded.”

Webster also addressed the idea of developers building in areas in harm’s way, pointing to Horry County Council’s flood resiliency committee that's looking at various solutions, indicating that costs were central to putting one in motion.

More rain ahead

Parts of Horry County are under a flood warning until further notice and more rain is possible in the coming days.

The National Weather Service predicts more rainfall in the Conway area on Feb. 26 and again Feb. 28. Forecasters predict a 40 percent chance of rain through the day Feb. 26 and a 50 percent chance overnight.

A 30 percent chance of showers is possible through the day on Feb. 28 and into the late weekend.

The NWS also calls for chances of showers in the Conway area into next week.

Resources

Webster indicated the county is working with the American Red Cross for those who might need housing assistance during this time, indicating that they've worked with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on following all COVID-19 protocols.

Here are additional resources to utilize: