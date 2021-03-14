Flood mitigation projects in Horry County are a step in the right direction

HORRY COUNTY — Some relief is likely on the way.

As Horry County is expected to receive $13 million in funding to help buy out homes repeatedly destroyed by flooding, some feel like their advocacy work has paid off, while those whose homes have flooded wonder if they will qualify and are afraid to get their hopes up. Others believe these buyouts will help families, but think more mitigation projects need to happen to ensure the flooding doesn’t worsen.

We should all be encouraged that this is a step in the right direction, though it is not a fix-all, final solution.

Buyouts would pay 61 families, mostly in the Socastee area, about $250,000 each, and the homes that repeatedly flood would be demolished. The funding is expected to cover two “major mitigation” projects in Bucksport, according to the county, after residents expressed interest in solutions that would allow them to stay in their current homes. These types of solutions could include elevating homes.

The price tag for flooding will only grow due to more intense, frequent storms and above average rainfall trends, says April O’Leary of Horry County Rising, adding the “catastrophic impacts” to families' homes due to flooding are costing the country hundreds of billions of dollars. O’Leary said she believes reducing the fiscal risk will require mitigation projects.

“Through voluntary buyouts and elevations families will no longer live in fear and lose their future financial viability but our local and state governments also need to make more informed decisions to reduce flood risk especially on future land-uses and building standards,” O’Leary said.

In addition to the $13 million, the county is expected to receive $2.5 million for drainage.

The county submitted the application for the program in December, initially asking for $17 million to help about 75 families. On Tuesday, in a statement, the county stated it has been waiting “a number of years” for the program. Now the county claims it is prepared to “expedite the program as quickly as possible.”

It’s important for residents to know this is a voluntary program and a virtual seminar hosted by Horry County is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 23 to provide an update to impacted residents.

If anyone filled out an interest form in 2020, the county said it will contact you directly with next steps. It’s also important to know, if you have not filled out an interest form, it is not too late.

For more information, visit horrycounty.org/resilencyproject.

A couple of columns ago, I expressed the notion of working together as a community to do our part, whatever that role may be to help mitigate the flooding. From speaking with lawmakers to educating our neighbors, we all can play a role. In that same column, I promised my role would be to continue to ask questions, dig into those long-term plans and solutions and keep telling the stories of those who time and time again have floodwaters in their homes.

This week, I’d like to add to that promise: Our flood coverage will reflect how officials execute what was promised.