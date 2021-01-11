Facing resignation demands after attending Trump rally, Horry County treasurer left Facebook

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones temporarily deleted her campaign Facebook page following calls for her resignation after she attended the election protest in Washington, D.C., last week.

Jones, an elected Republican who won an uncontested race last year, attended the rally Wednesday that resulted in a violent mob storming the Capitol building. In the days that followed, social media posts began circulating calling for her to resign, with some going as far as calling for her arrest, and for the arrest of Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate Gene Ho and radio talk show host Chad Caton, who also attended the rally.

Ho could not be reached for comment. The Horry County Treasures‘ Facebook page returned to Facebook on Monday afternoon after this story’s initial publication.

Videos posted by Caton show him and Jones in a crowd of people, most wearing Make America Great Again gear but no masks. No video shows Jones, Caton or Ho near the Capitol during the time the mob was entered the building.

The three have discussed their day in D.C. through a videos, Facebook posts and a conversation on Caton’s radio show. The videos sparked comments on social media accusing the three of insurrection with calls for the U.S. Attorney’s Office to investigate the group.

Jones said in public statements that she took the day off to attend the rally and no county money was used in the travel or hotel expenses. She claims to have returned to the hotel well in advance of the storming of the Capitol, at the request of Caton, who claimed to have intel that fights could break out.

Ho said in a social media post that he spoke at an event in support of Trump earlier during the day but was in Richmond, Va., by the time the president spoke at 11 a.m. Riots began later that afternoon. He added that a photo circulating of him with a man seen inside the Capitol was weeks old and he did not know the individual.

Caton said in a Sunday night video that he was nowhere near the Capitol on Wednesday. Instead, he claims to have been closer to the White House debating with “antifa members” about their beliefs and his own. He claims video proof of his exchange should be coming out once he is done editing it. While he believes there is vast corruption in the federal government, he said it isn’t a time for violence.

The treasurer declined to answer questions for this story, citing threats she had received, but said she does not condone any violence.

"I have received threats and believe it is appropriate to tap down the rhetoric so I will be doing no more interviews," Jones said in a text.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

In the days following the Capitol protest, Jones removed the treasurer page and her personal account from Facebook.

Caton released a video claiming those rising up against him, Ho and Jones lack any proof that any of them were involved with illegal activity.

South Carolina’s U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy said his office would investigate anyone who went to Washington, D.C., with the intent of causing destruction but clarified that citizens have a right to peacefully protest.

Caton said no federal investigators have contacted him.

Michael Mule with McCoy’s office said he couldn’t comment on any potential active investigation, but if charges were filed against any South Carolinian involved in the Jan. 6 riots, the public would be informed.

Only Gov. Henry McMaster would have the power to remove Jones from office for unfit or criminal behavior with approval from the state Senate, but the governor has made no reference to the treasurer attending the rally. In wake of the protests, McMaster called for the public to not let one day “overwhelm” the memory of good things the president and his supporters did.

Jones is a popular treasurer, especially among Republicans, running unopposed in 2020, responsible for several initiatives that saved taxpayer money like streamlining billing and cutting down on mailing costs. She sued the county government in 2018 to get more staff members.

Ho, currently campaigning for Myrtle Beach mayor, which is a non-partisan position, was Trump’s photographer during 2016 and is a regular speaker at conservative events, including a Red Pill Road Show QAnon event over the summer in Florida, according to ticketing information for the event.

Filing for the Myrtle Beach mayoral race has not formally begun.