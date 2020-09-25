Exclusive video: Tornado touches down near 74th Ave North in Myrtle Beach

A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach near 74th Avenue North along Ocean Boulevard on Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
At 3:24 p.m., the NWS recorded a tornado that quickly broke up a few minutes after forming.
Stephen Keebler with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said the tornado formed from an isolated storm cell while Horry County was not under any tornado watch or warning.
“It was really isolated. It spun quickly and then it was gone,” Keebler said. “That was really the only threat in the area.”
The NWS will need to investigate further before determining the strength of the tornado. Myrtle Beach Fire Department spokesperson Jon Evans said no significant damage was reported.
“Other then some small items like trash cans, chairs, etc., blown over,” Evans said.
Rain was forecast for the remainder of Friday evening with a slight chance for some storms or severe weather. The chance for precipitation is currently 70 percent and will last into early Saturday morning.