Ex-MBPD officer accused of violating woman's privacy with secret photos

MYRTLE BEACH — A former Myrtle Beach Police Department officer is accused of violating a woman’s privacy by secretly taking photos of her last summer, according to a lawsuit filed on Feb. 5.

The officer named in the suit, Justin Vazquez, responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on Hawthorne Lane with a female officer on July 23, 2020.

The two officers contacted the plaintiff because she was a witness to the incident, the suit said.

For an unknown period, the female officer allegedly left the apartment — leaving Vazquez alone with the plaintiff.

“Officer Vazquez then proceeded to discuss more with the plaintiff the criminal domestic violence, what plaintiff witnessed and asked plaintiff whether or not she has a video surveillance camera in her apartment, which, the officer claimed, could help with the investigation,” the lawsuit said.

After telling Vazquez she did not, the lawsuit claims that he from behind, “lifted up the plaintiff’s dress” while holding a cell phone camera pointed up from underneath.

The lawsuit said that after she moved away, Vazquez left the apartment — later appearing with the female officer who gave her a witness statement to fill out.

After reading the statement, Vazquez “decided that some things had to be added” and requested that he and the plaintiff return inside the apartment.

The female officer stopped at the door and later “returned outside to the other individuals who she was questioning,” the suit said.

While the plaintiff was focused on the witness statement, Vazquez once again took a photo after lifting her dress from behind — according to the lawsuit.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“Stunned, plaintiff did not know what to do, what to say and how to get Officer Vazquez out of her house,” the suit said.

She allegedly told Vazquez that she was going out and had to get ready, but he “started ringing the doorbell numerous times."

The lawsuit said that after getting ready, the plaintiff got in her car and left.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff felt “intimidated, coerced and without a choice but to comply” with Vazquez’s demands.

Also named as defendants are Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Chief Amy Prock.

“The defendants knew or should have known of Officer Vazquez's inappropriate actions and/or propensity to harm females including the plaintiff, yet failed to take any action against Officer Vazquez,” the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, Chief Prock had the “responsibility,” but failed to “properly train” officers on how to interact with the public, “more specifically women who are witnesses of a crime.”

The plaintiff is requesting a jury trial and said in the lawsuit that she has “been subjected to sexual assault, physical and psychological injury; has endured and will endure mental anguish and emotional distress and “has been deprived of the enjoyment of her life.”

Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea said the city does not typically comment on pending litigation and that Vazquez has not been employed with the city since July 29, 2020.