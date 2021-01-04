Employees point to 'discriminatory' treatment by HCS as school returns

MYRTLE BEACH — According to multiple support staff employees with Horry County Schools, the school district is requiring those who cannot report to school on Monday to utilize personal leave time while teachers and students operate full-time from home.

In notes obtained by the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach, both school administrators and the district office have indicated that because schools are not shut down completely, it is required that support staff — inclusive of counselors, para-professionals, custodial and teaching assistants — report to campuses throughout the district on Monday.

Multiple employees, all of whom asked to remain anonymous due to fear of retribution from the HCS district office, say that they have performed their duties from home and the situation at hand “has not changed.”

For one employee, the unequal treatment between support staff and teachers is worrisome.

“It just feels like we are undervalued. Or we are not trusted to be able to perform our jobs at home, in a safer environment,” the employee said. “I’ve heard a lot of employees (who are required to be in the building the next two weeks) are going to use sick days to stay home. Why should we have to use our sick days when teachers don’t have to? It’s a double standard.”

HCS went to remote instruction due to the likelihood of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area, something seen after the July 4th and Thanksgiving holidays. But, the district did not address why some employees were mandated to come back into the district's schools, offering the following statement:

"Our employees will continue to support our students and their education while they are participating in full-time distance learning for the next two weeks. This support includes technology, RBHS counseling services, guidance counselors for second-semester class schedules, Nutrition Services who continue to prepare and serve grab and go meals, HR and payroll services, maintenance and facilities, etc."

One employee indicated that Rehabilitative Behavioral Health Services has been done from home during the pandemic, as well as tech support and adjusting class schedules.

“I cannot fathom how we were able to stay home to work for 5-plus months and now we cannot work from home for 10 days,” the employee said.

One point of contention for a plethora of employees is the sudden lack of childcare that HCS had provided for those employees working in a brick-and-mortar position from the outset of the school year.

According to a memo sent to staff on Aug. 11, 2020, HCS did make the commitment to childcare for its employees.

“During non-traditional instructional days for the 2020-21 school year, Horry County Schools recognizes that staff members may need support with child care for students in grades PK-8 in order to report to work during distance and hybrid learning environments,” the note read.

“This option is offered for only HCS employees who have students enrolled in grades PK-8 in Option 1 of the HCS Re-Opening Plan — Brick-and-Mortar School.”

With teachers and students operating in remote instruction for the next two weeks due to anticipation that an influx of positive COVID-19 tests will be seen after the holidays, the district will not be offering the option of childcare, which HCS confirmed on Monday.

But those employees that need it are still required to be at school, according to a note obtained by the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach.

A handful of employees attempted to get the district to answer questions about childcare over Winter Break, only to get answers this past weekend, forcing many to simply use accrued sick time.

“I believe it is unfair treatment, and makes media specialists, school counselors, aides, maintenance staff, bus drivers, etc. feel like we are less valued,” one employee said.

One employee approached their supervisor about the district changing their perspective, only to have their worries shunned.

“I went directly to my supervisor and expressed my concerns and was told that I would still have to report to work as scheduled, and if something changes they’d let me know,” the employee said.

Another said that they didn’t speak up, but not because they didn’t want to.

“I truly feel like it will not make a difference,” they said.

There is growing concern that support staff on campus will be asked to do tasks that are not normally under their purview, particularly after HCS Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson said publicly that the district hoped to use these two weeks to finish work on plexiglass in all of the schools.

HCS did not directly answer whether employees would be asked to do anything outside of their normal job, instead offering the following statement:

"We may have some hourly employees whose normal duties will not be utilized during these two weeks, for example, bus drivers. These employees are given other work opportunities so they can continue earning an hourly wage."

With many choosing to use personal leave instead of reporting back to campus, the subsequent loss of work hours will have an impact on school’s preparing for the second semester, with the district allowing thousands of students to change their instructional method in December.

This means that all schedules will need to be modified before the end of the first semester on Jan. 28.

The district said that this is why operations must continue on campus.

"Having teachers, the largest single cohort of employees within a building, and students, the largest cohort of individuals within any building, respectively deliver and receive instruction virtually for the two-week interval is so important," an HCS spokesperson said.

"However, many functions need to carry on within the school district during the two-week interval in order for operations to continue and to be ready for students to return on January 19, 2021."

At one school, the counseling services will be functioning at 25 percent capacity, with multiple staff members choosing to use personal leave due to childcare or safety issues.

According to staffers, all of this work can be done from home and there is no reason to be inside of a building to do it.

“We are at a place where they had arbitrarily chosen to let some people work from home and others not be able to,” one employee said. “We would have much more of an impact if we could all work full-time from home because of our individual situations.

“This is a universal problem, day in and day out with the virus. But allowing one part of the population to take advantage of working from home and not the others is discriminatory.”