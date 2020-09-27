‘Do something:’ Celebrating the life of Myrtle Beach civil rights icon, Bennie Swans Jr.

MYRTLE BEACH — Reverend Tim McCray remembers the last time he talked to Bennie Swans Jr. vividly.
McCray said one thing about Swans, a civil rights activist that died on Sept. 19 after battling a long-term illness, was that he was always looking forward and planning something for his community.
He said that he talked to him on the phone just two nights earlier — and will never forget what Swans shared.
“He called and told me, 'Hey, I’m ready to go. I have energy. We gotta finish this,'” said McCray, as hundreds gathered at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Sept. 25 to honor Swans' life.
Even though Swans, 70, was sick, he was going to work on planning the MLK Celebration that Friday.
“He was continuing to fight; he wasn’t going to give up.”
That was just the type of man Swans was.
“He never gave up,” McCray said. “He said somebody is going to be touched by this.”
McCray had long been touched by one of Swans' mottos.
"Do something. You gotta do something."
Even before his time in Myrtle Beach, Swans left a mark on other parts of the country and around the world.
Raised in Philadelphia, he was drafted at 18 in the U.S. Army to fight in the Vietnam War. A decorated soldier, Swans earned three Silver Stars, two Bronze Stars and was given a Purple Heart after being discharged from service.
Returning home to Philadelphia, Swans made his mark on society immediately, starting the Crisis Intervention Network along with the late Senator Arlen Spector and Tom Reid of Pennsylvania.
That organization helped to prevent violence between gangs and was a model of success that was later used in other cities, including Los Angeles and Chicago.
McCray said Swans was very proud of what he accomplished in Myrtle Beach, especially the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration.
“14 or 15 years ago he started MLK,” McCray said. “He started out small in a community kitchen and look where it is at today.”
McCray said Swans was also instrumental in successfully lobbying the Myrtle Beach City Council for an official MLK holiday.
During the celebration on Friday, Pastor John Brearley complimented Swan's leadership.
“Bennie Swans led us with his heart,” Brearley said. “You may on occasion with disagreed with some small detail he said or something he did or didn’t do, but you never, ever questioned his heart.”
Myrtle Beach City Council member Mike Chestnut recalled one of the first encounters he had with Swans concerning issues in the city at the old Myrtle Square Mall in the food court.
“This guy started talking, you know, ya’ll need to do this and we need to do that, and I was like who is this guy here,” Chestnut said. “We hit it off from that day. We never had a cross word.”
Chestnut said that Swans was a true friend to him that always encouraged those around him, even in their darkest days.
“He always told me, 'Mike, keep pressing on. Do not give up. We need you. Keep the faith,'” Chestnut said.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune presented a resolution honoring Swans and said he will be missed in Myrtle Beach.
Bethune also called Swans “a dear friend” and a “good, faithful servant of our community.”
“Bennie’s goal was truly to have unity in this community and others,” Bethune said. “It is now up to all of us to continue his great work and his legacy.”
Horry County Councilman Orten Bellamy read condolences from leaders across the state of South Carolina, including Gov. Henry McMaster.
“Mr. Swans was a remarkable man, an outstanding member of the community,” McMaster said. “Through his strong devotion to his family, church and community along with his commitment to serving our country with honor and great courage, he was a wonderful inspiration.”
Brearley told the attendees to not be saddened, for better things are still to come.
“One day we will join Bennie in the greatest celebration,” he said. “We will hear the words that he has already heard this day. Well done, good and faithful servant.”