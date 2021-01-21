Despite Trump pardon, solicitor says Kodak Black will face charges in Florence County

FLORENCE — Kodak Black will face trial in a Florence County courtroom for a 2016 crime despite having a federal weapons conviction commuted by former President Donald Trump on his last day of office — according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

“I’m a little surprised at what the President did, but we are pursuing the charges,” Clements said.

In 2019 the rapper — whose birth name is Dieuson Octave, later legally changed to Bill Kapri — was sentenced in 2019 to 36 months in federal prison after pleading to weapons charges.

In that case, he confessed to falsifying information while buying four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on federal forms — on two separate occurrences.

Black was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in an incident that took place at a Florence hotel in Feb. 2016 — while the rapper was in town to perform at a nightclub.

According to a police report, Black allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl from Richland County with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office becoming involved after the girl reported the crime to her school nurse.

According to a warrant, Octave “forced” the girl onto a bed and later the floor, where he proceeded to “commit an act of sexual battery.”

The victim “repeatedly” told Octave “no and to stop,” and he later “bit” the victim on her neck and breast, the warrant said.

In Dec. 2016, Black was granted a $100,000 bond.

In April 2017, Black was indicted by a South Carolina grand jury and the trial was scheduled for April 2019 — but later postponed.

“We are in the same posture we were in from the beginning,” Clements said. “The reason it hasn’t been tried yet in Florence — he kept getting in trouble in Florida and other places, so I just let them keep him housed in jail for a while.”

Clements said that COVID-19 has shut down jury trials, and right now they are in a holding pattern with other trials that need to come first.

“We have a lot of pending murder cases unfortunately and they take a little bit of priority,” Clements said. “We are going to get this case tried as quickly as we can.

“If it doesn’t work out into a guilty plea.”

In response to the charges, Black’s defendant attorney in the case said, “This charge is now four years old, which is telling. I look forward to working with Solicitor Clements in an effort to resolve this charge as we would with any other criminal charge in South Carolina.”

Clements said that Black faces up to 30 years in prison if he is convicted.