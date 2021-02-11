You are the owner of this article.
Delta to launch new nonstop flight daily from Myrtle Beach

Delta Airlines plans to launch a nonstop flight daily from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. File

MYRTLE BEACH — Delta Airlines plans to launch a nonstop flight to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport in April, the airport announced Thursday.

The airline will fly daily from Myrtle Beach International Airport to MSP starting April 12. 

The new service is "wonderful news for the Grand Strand," said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports.

“Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport is a global hub for Delta Airlines, and will provide passengers from the Grand Strand even more convenient options for traveling to Minneapolis/St. Paul, destinations across the United States and internationally. Delta has been an integral partner of the Myrtle Beach International Airport and our local community and we thank them for their continued support.”

Reach Hannah Strong at 843-277-4687. Follow her on Twitter @HannahLStrong.

