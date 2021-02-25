Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar expanding along the Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Have you seen photos — or tasted — those milkshakes in crazy jars, with toppings that overflow down the sides?

Well there’s more where those came from.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is opening up its second location in North Myrtle Beach, about 8 months after its first location in the area at 810 Billiards & Bowling at Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

The new location will also be in an 810 located in North Myrtle Beach.

“To see it go zero to 100 has been unreal,” said owner Bo Steele. “We’ve been so lucky."

The milkshake bar owners began to notice many of their customers who frequently visited the Market Common location were from North Myrtle Beach, Wilmington and other parts of eastern North Carolina, so that’s the main reason for expanding, Steele said.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“We just felt the need to tap more into that to offset the mass lines we have here” in Myrtle Beach, he said.

The menu will remain the same at the new location, and continue to feature specials each month geared around holidays like St. Patrick’s Day, 4th of July and Christmas.

“We try to stay on the edge,” Steele said of their milkshake specials.

On Monday, 810 Billiards & Bowling will begin a facelift and part of that project will be to add a space for The Crazy Mason inside, Steele said. The goal is to open ahead of Memorial Day in May, Steele said.

“We are so blessed,” he said. “I’ve always believed in this concept.”