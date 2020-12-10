Cow ID needed: HCPD seeks public’s help identifying owner of rogue swamp cows

HORRY COUNTY — Horry County Police want a group of rogue cows out of the swamp.

And the public safety agency is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of two cows seen on property near Louisville Road and Joyner Swamp Road in rural Horry County.

“Our officers are working with the property owner in hopes of locating the owner of the cows; if no owner is located, HCPD will be forced to take possession of the cows,” according to a Facebook post from the owners.

Horry County Police Spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said there is no specific plan at this moment for what will happen to the cows if no owner comes forward.

No branding or tags were found on the cows. The cows couldn’t be reached for comment.

Residents with information on the cow’s owners are encouraged to call 843-915-8477.

Horry County requests any potential informant to “mooooo-ve quickly.”