Conway renews mask ordinance for the remainder of 2020

CONWAY — The mask requirement for Conway will stand for the remainder of December as the coronavirus pandemic enters its worst period to date for Horry County.

Conway City Council voted unanimously to extend its mask requirement and state of emergency through the end of the year in two separate votes with the same outcome. Councilmembers Shane Hubbard and Jean Timbes were not in attendance with excusable absences.

“The mask mandate is to protect all of our citizens. It’s there to remind our citizens masks should be the norm,” said City Manager Adam Emrick, adding that his second grade teacher passed away from the coronavirus.

Masks will be required for anyone over the age of 5 in retail stores and restaurants except while eating. Employees must wear masks, too. They do not need to be worn outside, if the mask would interfere with an activity or by those with religious or medical exemptions.

Violating the mandate comes with a fine of $25.

Renewing the state of emergency allows city staff more flexibility to respond to challenges presented by the pandemic without the immediate approval of council, although the council must be updated quickly on any actions taken.

The vote comes at an important moment for the pandemic that began nine months ago, and under conditions similar to when the mandate was originally enacted during the summer.

In July, the city council approved the initial mandate as cases spiked and the July 4th holiday approached. Now, the council approved another renewal of the mandate as new daily cases begin to exceed the summer, and as the Christmas holiday season — one of the biggest traveling periods of the year — approaches in the coming weeks.

North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Georgetown and Georgetown County all have mask mandates similar to Conway. Horry County hasn’t renewed its mandate even as cases spike.