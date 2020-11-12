Conway man convicted of Myrtle Beach murder, sentenced to life in prison

CONWAY — A Conway man, convicted on Nov. 6 of murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Horry County jury found Javaline T. Dawkins, 44, guilty of shooting a North Carolina man to death during an incident that occurred in 2018 on U.S. 17 at 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

On June 27, 2018, Dawkins kidnapped the victim, Ryan Bryant, 27, after the two participated in an illegal drug trade.

An arrest warrant in the case stated that Dawkins knew Bryant.

Bryant was later able to escape a vehicle driven by Dawkins, ultimately being shot at a Broadway at the Beach intersection while Dawkins drove away.

Officers who arrived on the scene performed CPR on the victim in an effort to save his life, but he was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department later arrested Dawkins after identifying him through witness statements and video surveillance.

Nancy Livesay, the violent crimes assistant solicitor, who, along with Chris Helms, an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.