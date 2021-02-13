Conway, Georgetown to receive millions to help with flooding, wastewater systems

CONWAY — A $6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to help the city of Conway make critical wastewater system upgrades that will protect local businesses and eliminate overflow during floods.

The grant, though the department's Economic Development Administration, will be matched by the EDA with $1.5 million in local funds.

Conway has experienced floods that have damaged a number of homes following rivers rising after hurricanes. The grant will allow new development in the area by eliminating overflow during flooding events.

The city of Georgetown and Georgetown County were also awarded grants to help with upgrades.

The city of Georgetown is receiving $3.36 million to make upgrades to the stormwater system serving the city's historic district to prevent rising tidal waters from damaging businesses on Front Street. The EDA will match about $841,300 in local funds.

Georgetown County is receiving $3.47 million, which will also help to make upgrades to stormwater systems in the east Andrews area and is expected to help businesses from severe floods. The EDA will match nearly $867,000 in local funds.

Across South Carolina, $17.3 million in grants were awarded to support "disaster recovery and resiliency efforts," according to the Department of Commerce.