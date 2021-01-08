Conway business sues SCDOT after Hurricane Florence relocation

CONWAY — A Conway business said a temporary levee built by the South Carolina Department of Transportation hindered its operations, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

Chancel Hospitality Residential and Tourism, Inc. — a local home builder that has been in business for 30 years — is located off of Highway 501 near the Waccamaw River, where SCDOT built a levee after Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Weather models predicted rainfall amounts that would "reach unprecedented flood levels which could overtop Highway 501," the lawsuit states.

Highway 501 was the last line of defense because all other roads leading into Horry County flooded, leading to a plan "devised" by SCDOT to "maintain road access," according to the suit.

The lawsuit stated that the levee extended beyond the entrance to Chancel HRT and, as a result, the builder was forced to relocate into downtown Conway with "only one day's notice."

Chancel HRT said it was "unable to access" its main office and used the temporary space from Sept. 18 through Oct. 5, 2018.

The relocation resulted in the builder occurring more than $30,000 in expenses that it is seeking to recover plus attorney's fees, the lawsuit states.

The SCDOT said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.