Convicted North Myrtle Beach baby killer turns herself in to authorities

CONWAY — Alyssa Dayvault, the North Myrtle Beach woman convicted Thursday on two charges of child homicide by child abuse, turned herself in to North Myrtle Beach authorities Friday afternoon, according to the Horry County Sheriff's Office.
Jail records show that Dayvault was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 4:33 p.m.
Dayvault killed her two newborns by throwing them in the trash, a girl in 2017 and a boy in 2018.
Her sentence has been sealed until she can appear in court, which will likely be early next week.
