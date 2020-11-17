Coastal Carolina University to hold 2 in-person graduations in December

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University plans to host two graduation ceremonies at Brooks Stadium in December for students graduating this fall and students who graduated in virtual ceremonies during the spring and summer semesters, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.

Ceremonies will be held outside and will have limited capacity, with "seating pods" arranged to follow social distancing guidelines. Attendees are required to wear masks.

"Graduating from college is a momentous occasion, and Coastal Carolina University is thrilled to be planning for the return of in-person commencement ceremonies,” CCU President David DeCenzo said in a release.

“We are being responsive to the heartfelt wishes of our graduating students and their families. The health and safety of everyone involved will be at the forefront of these traditional events on the Coastal Carolina campus. The University’s board of trustees and I look forward to recognizing and celebrating our 2020 fall, summer, and spring graduates.”

For students graduating this fall, the ceremony will be help at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 and for those who participated in virtual commencement, an in-person ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 12.

CCU received approval to host the ceremonies from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the university said.