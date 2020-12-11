Coastal Carolina University students take to the teal field on a sunny day for graduation

CONWAY — About 375 of the 675 students who were eligible to graduate from Coastal Carolina University walked the stage at Brooks Stadium on Friday afternoon.

A warm and sunny day, family and friends sat across the stadium socially distanced and wearing masks. Graduates sat across the teal field, awaiting for their time to be handed their degrees.

“This is such an exciting day,” said CCU President David DeCenzo, who will soon retire after a 13-year tenure as president. “I also hope that today is just the beginning of a relationship between you and your soon-to-be alma mater for many decades to come.”

Friday's commencement ceremony was DeCenzo's second-to-last as president.

The university awarded former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes and J. Egerton Burroughs with honorary doctorate degrees.

For those who participated in a virtual commencement earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person graduation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Stadium.