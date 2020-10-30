Coastal Carolina presidential search spanned across the country, records show

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University’s search for a new president reached as far as California, with finalists who are acting presidents and a provost at smaller universities across the country, a Freedom of Information Act request found.

After a private search, the university named Michael Benson as its new president in early October. Benson, former president of Eastern Kentucky University, will begin his role in January, as current president David DeCenzo is expected to leave the university in June 2021.

Coastal Carolina released to the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach its four finalists, including Benson, of the 38 who applied for the position: Langston University President Kent Smith, University of Montevallo President John Stewart and Sonoma State University Provost Lisa Vollendorf.

In addition to each of the finalists' resumes, the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach acquired cover letters submitted during the application process.

Stewart, who stated he has worked as president at University of Montevallo for about a decade, touted how his university has secured funding and doubled its endowment, as well as that his team has grown freshman classes and the academic profile has improved.

Consisting of more than four pages, Smith’s cover letter detailed how he positively impacted student enrollment and retention. Smith also explained how the university launched a $25 million campaign, the first capital campaign in the university’s history.

Vollendorf wrote about her experience raising money and detailed the similarities of CCU and Sonoma State.

The university’s board of trustees voted unanimously for a finalist during a September meeting, but did not announce the name of the president or any names of finalists.

Typically, a public body announces up to three finalists considered for a position. But Coastal Carolina decided to take the route of a blind search, identifying only the final candidate as “Candidate E” and did not disclose others who applied for the position.

South Carolina law states all materials gathered by a public body during an employment search are public record regarding its three finalists. Materials that are not public record include the applicant’s tax returns, medical records and social security number, the law states. Upon request, a public body also must disclose the number of applicants considered for the position.

Benson, 55, is originally from Utah, but spent his childhood in Texas. He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1990 with a degree in political science and a double minor in English and history.

He was a finalist for president at the College of Charleston in 2018 as well as chancellor at the University of Mississippi in 2019.

In 1995, he earned a doctorate in Middle Eastern History from the University of Oxford.

He also holds a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame. Benson is pursuing a master’s degree of liberal arts at Johns Hopkins University that he is scheduled to complete in 2021.

Benson was the youngest college president in the history of the Utah System of Higher Education when he took over at Snow College at the age of 36, helping the college raise more private money than the school’s previous 115 years combined.

He followed his tenure at Snow College by serving as president at Southern Utah University from 2006-2013.

Benson is well-known for his work in higher education, contributing writing to the Huffington Post, Jerusalem Post, Kansas City Star, Louisville Courier Journal, Lexington Herald-Leader and Inside Higher Ed.

Benson and his wife, Debi, have three children. Benson also has two adult children.