Coastal Carolina ends agreement with anonymous donor who pledged $95 million

CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University has ended its relationship with an anonymous donor from Alabama who announced in July he intended to donate $95 million to the university.

The university released a statement Tuesday evening stating the donor did not fulfill an early expectation of the agreement, which caused the university to reevaluate and terminate the agreement.

"The University/donor relationship surrounding such substantial amounts of money is complex and normally includes some baseline expectations of the University and the donor," the statement reads. "While we are disappointed this gift will not come to fruition, we remain excited to work with donors to positively impact the future of Coastal Carolina and its students."

The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach has previously been in contact with the donor, who describes himself as a 27-year-old African-American man. The donor shared he had been in talks with the City of Conway about helping with development.

Last month, a wealth advisor reached out to the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach, stating the donor had inquired about opening a multimillion dollar account and asking if the university had received the first amount of the donation.

Martha Hunn, a spokesperson for CCU, said there are processes in place to verify the background of individual donors. The process varies based on the type of arrangement and type of gift, she said.