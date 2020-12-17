City of Myrtle Beach selects new manager during special meeting

MYRTLE BEACH — The city will likely see a familiar face as Myrtle Beach City Council has voted to enter contract negotiations with its current deputy city manager.

After about an hour in executive session, council voted unanimously to move forward with the candidacy of Jonathan “Fox” Simons, who was one of three finalists, during a special meeting Thursday afternoon. Simons will succeed current manager John Pedersen, who is expected to retire just after the start of the new year.

Once negotiations are completed and a contract is in place that Simons agrees to, he will officially be appointed Jan. 7, said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.

If he accepts the position, Simons said he plans to first get to know the staff better and continue the city's work on downtown revitalization.

“Thank you very much for the opportunity,” Simons said. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The city launched a search for Pedersen’s replacement during the summer using Slavin Management Consultants out of Georgia.

Bethune said she believes it’s important for the community to know how the process works to hire a new city manager. The city received 66 applications in September and 20 applicants were selected to complete an in-depth questionnaire, Bethune said. Sixteen of those 20 were completed and narrowed down by council, she said.

Earlier this week, the city released its three finalists for the position, which included Wilmington, N.C., City Manager Anthony Caudle and College Park, Ga., City Manager Terrance Moore.

Pedersen plans to retire when the new city manager officially starts, which is expected to be in January. He began working for the city as its assistant city manager in February 2002 and was promoted in 2014. During his time as city manager, he has overseen more than 900 employees citywide.

“I turned 66 in May and I am just ready to retire,” he said in July. “I’m not looking for another job opportunity.”

The special meeting Thursday will likely be Pedersen’s last as city manager.

“It has been a pleasure working for the city of Myrtle Beach,” Pedersen said. “I congratulate you all because I think you have made a lot of progress. I’m not going anywhere. I love the city.”

Council members took several minutes to thank Pedersen for his time serving the city and wished him the best in his retirement.

“The level of patience that you showed me in teaching me the ropes was just phenomenal and something I’ll never forget,” Bethune said during the meeting. “You have strived every single day to make this city better.”