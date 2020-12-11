CCU's DeCenzo named 'President Emeritus' at his last board meeting as president

CONWAY — It was an emotional morning for outgoing Coastal Carolina University President David DeCenzo as he addressed the university's Board of Trustees before CCU begins the transition to a new president in January.

DeCenzo was awarded the title of President Emeritus at his last board meeting on Friday. The BOT also voted to name a residence hall after DeCenzo.

“As my presidency winds to a close, I look back on these 13 plus years with much fondness,” DeCenzo said. “My goal in 2007 was to transform this institution. And while there is still much work to do, I feel confident I am leaving this university further advanced than when I assumed the presidency on May 7, 2007.”

In his emotional statement during the meeting, DeCenzo gave his thanks to the Board of Trustees, and especially thanked his wife for her role in helping the university and her work to establish Women in Philanthropy and Leadership.

“Thank you so much for everything. It’s been a blessing,” Terri DeCenzo said to the board.

DeCenzo and his wife were awarded CINO — which stands for Coastal Is Number One — pins to recognize their devotion to the university.

Serving as the second president of CCU, DeCenzo began working at the university in 2007. During his tenure, he expanded CCU’s academic program from 39 to more than 94 undergraduate majors, helped to increase enrollment of undergraduate minorities, directed a more than $300 million building campaign and most recently saw the university have a historical football season.

Dr. Michael Benson, former president of Eastern Kentucky University, will succeed DeCenzo beginning Jan. 1. DeCenzo will formally retire in June 2021.