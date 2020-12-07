CCU holding application drive-thru, waiving fees for local students

CONWAY — Students of Horry County high schools and Horry-Georgetown Technical College may apply to Coastal Carolina University this week and receive a waiver for the application fee, according to the university.

Between 3-4:40 p.m. Monday through Thursday, local students can visit CCU's Lot GG near the corner of U.S. 501 and University Boulevard and drop off their applications. Students will receive a $45 application fee waiver when they drop off or complete an online application during the event.

The students who apply in-person can park and a member of CCU's admissions office will assist them with the process. Visitors are required to wear a mask and asked to bring a laptop or device and high school or college transcripts.

“Due to COVID-19, we recognize that this year’s college application cycle has presented challenges for many students,” said Amanda Craddock, CCU’s associate provost for enrollment management. “Since the admissions counselors cannot physically visit students in their schools to assist them in completing their CCU application, we are hosting the drive-thru event to offer the same type of help. While it might look a little different this year, our goal is the same – to provide an opportunity for our local residents to apply to Coastal Carolina University.”

Students may visit coastal.edu/chants to register for the event. Requirements for freshmen may be found at https://www.coastal.edu/admissions/freshman/ and requirements for transfer students may be found at https://www.coastal.edu/admissions/transfer/.