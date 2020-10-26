Bring your mask, ID card: Horry, Georgetown counties prepare for Election Day’s arrival

Voters who hadn't already applied for mail-in absentee voting must now brave in-person voting to cast a ballot for the 2020 General Election with no mask requirements to enter a precinct come Nov. 3.

A quarter of Horry County's register voters, or 72,000 people, have already voted using absentee ballots since Oct. 5, Election Director Sandy Martin said. Meaning the other 180,000 of Horry County’s 251,000 registered voters still haven’t cast a ballot.

During the 2016 general election, Horry County had a turnout of 65 percent of its registered voters casting a ballot, just below the state average for turnout.

An interesting fact from the past: Of those 2016 Horry County voters, just shy of 36 percent voted straight for the Republican ticket, according to election data from four years ago. No other county of a similar size in South Carolina had such a high percentage vote straight ticket for the Republicans in that election.

For 2020, absentee ballots can continue to be mailed in or be dropped off as long as they’re in possession of election officials by the time polls close on Nov. 3.

In-person absentee voting locations in Horry County include the one at the Conway election offices, North Strand Recreation Center, Carolina Forest Library and the South Strand Recreation Center. Georgetown County ballots can be dropped off at the Georgetown Elections Office in the city of Georgetown.

To vote in-person absentee, a voter must show up at their county office or extension, fill out the application there and then vote.

The deadline for the election office to receive a mail-in absentee application was Oct. 24 at 5 p.m., according to the South Carolina elections website. If an application was submitted ahead of that deadline, there is still time to mail in absentee ballots. All ballots must be returned before polls finally close on election day.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3 and will remain open until 7 p.m. As long as a voter is in the line by the time polls close, they will be permitted to cast a ballot. To determine which precinct location to visit come election day or to see a sample ballot, visit SCvotes.org.

Masks will not be required in voting locations even if there are local mandates in place. The election’s department strongly encourages all voters to wear a mask to help slow the spread of the virus, according to elections spokesperson Chris Whitmire.

Poll managers will be wearing masks in an effort to keep voters safe while inside their voting location. In addition, poll managers will be trained to ensure regularly used areas are kept sanitized.

“However, poll managers will not be requiring voters to wear a mask inside the polling place as a prerequisite to vote,” Whitmire said.

Voters can also bring their own pen to avoid using writing utensils touched by others. Voters will be provided a cotton swab to use as a stylus pen when voting on the touchscreen machines, Whitmire said.

Visit scvotes.gov for more information on statewide voting procedures and requirements.

Martin said her staff is working diligently and will continue to do so until the results are in and certified. It’s important to remember that as with any election, the results posted on Nov. 3 will be preliminary.

On Nov. 3, Martin added it might take longer than normal to complete the election night vote counting for preliminary results.

“All the paper ballots may delay our count election night. We are not sure at this point, but we will get it done as soon as we can,” Martin said.

The election must be certified by local and state election officials before the results are finalized and a winner is declared regardless of what candidates may claim on election night.