SOCASTEE — Bones found Sunday near Socastee are that of a human male, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

Horry County Police responded to the 6000 Block of Enterprise Road on Jan. 25 after a caller reported seeing the remains near a wooded area, according to a police report.

Williard said the bones will be sent off to an anthropologist for an examination — with samples to determine DNA sent afterward.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.