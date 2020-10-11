You are the owner of this article.
Boating accident on Intracoastal claims life of Murrells Inlet man

Eric Naylor, a 27-year-old from Murrells Inlet, died of injuries he sustained in a boating accident near Silver Creek on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Horry County Fire Rescue, along with the Coast Guard and SCDNR were dispatched to an overturned boat call near Silvers Creek, past Bucksport Marina around 4:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. 

HCFR sent its Dive Team and Marine Rescue to the scene.

