'Black Southern Belles' showcases emotional Gullah artwork at Brookgreen Gardens

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Earlier this month, while painting a piece titled "Long Road Home," Sonja Griffin Evans listened to “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.

As the song played on repeat, describing picturesque scenes of roads that take those where they need to go, Griffin Evans painted her own road with a fork in it.

The woman in the painting, adorned in a bright yellow sun dress and holding a red-and-yellow polka dot umbrella, must pick her own path, Griffin Evans said, and to pick her own path is to know her worth.

This, Griffin Evans said, is what it means to be a Black Southern belle.

“When you look at Southern belles, they're taught and expected to be a certain way. But these ladies, because of their journeys, they had to grow into what a Black Southern belle was,” Griffin Evans said.

Until March 31, Brookgreen Gardens will showcase "Black Southern Belles," an art exhibit of about 15 of Griffin Evans’ paintings depicting empowered and inspired African-American women.

A Beaufort native and internationally acclaimed Gullah artist, speaker and Pan African Cultural Heritage Institute Fellow, Griffin Evans began painting in 2005 as a form of therapy. Some 16 years later, she continues to paint because of the reactions people have when they see her work.

“They would cry, and it took me a while to get over that, I was like ‘Oh my god, they're crying.' But it was something about the artwork that spoke to them within the inside, that inner man,” Griffin Evans said. “Once you've come out of your darkness, you want to share the light with as many people as you possibly can.”

Brookgreen’s Vice President for Creative Education and Gullah descendent, Ron Daise, said Brookgreen decided to showcase this exhibit to remind people of the living and vibrant culture that is Gullah-Geechee, and to foster a place where people can learn about it through art.

“I think it's just a wonderful exhibit to expose viewers to an aspect of Gullah-Geechee culture and heritage,” Daise said. “It is a culture worthy of learning more about, a culture worthy of identifying with.”

Many of Griffin Evans’ showcase the dignity of a people in day-to-day contemporary as well as historic settings, according to Daise. To Griffin Evans, her work is about showing people who her ancestors really were, and about young African American girls seeing themselves represented.

“My ancestors were not slaves, they were agricultural engineers and masterful craftsmen who were enslaved because of their intelligence,” Griffin Evans said. “Just as Southern belles were that pure and that innocent, in the beauty and the glory in which they are, I wanted to have that representation (for African-American girls).”

To learn about someone’s culture is to better understand them, Griffin Evans said, and she hopes that this furthered understanding of Gullah culture depicted in her work will help bridge the gaps between cultures and people alike.

When people see her exhibit, Griffin Evans wants them to see the beauty of the women, be inspired and intrigued, walk away with a desire to learn more about Gullah-Geechee culture and, most of all, to be empowered.

“These women’s experiences, that was their teacher. Their journey, that was their teacher to becoming a Black Southern belle,” Griffin Evans said. “They preserve their culture, they preserve their heritage, they're guided by their faith in God and they try to do what's best for the community as a whole.”

Open daily from noon - 4 p.m., "Black Southern Belles" is located in Wall Lowcountry Center Auditorium and free to see with garden admission, with Griffin Evans work for sale at the exhibit as well. To learn more about this exhibit and others at the gardens, visit Brookgreen’s event calendar on its website.